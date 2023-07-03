“Goal is higher than the mountain’: Award-winning barman to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro while JUGGLING to raise money for children with disabilities

Raising money to build Africa’s first ever rehabilitation centre for for children with cerebral palsy, autism and Down’s Syndrome, Krzysztof Drabik hopes to collect 589,500 PLN “because Mount Kilimanjaro is 5,895 meters above sea level.”

A Polish bartender is planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro while juggling bottles to raise money for African children in need.

Award-winning Krzysztof Drabik from Bytom has been practicing three times a day in preparation for his challenging feat later this month.

Posting on social media, the 43-year-old said: “I am leaving on July 10 to climb the roof of Africa in five days.

“I will try to juggle the full distance, from the gates of the park to the very top of Kilimanjaro. It’ll be exhausting for sure, but I’ll manage.”

He added: “Why am I doing this? Because the goal is definitely higher than the mountain.

“If I had to go there only for the record, it would not motivate me, but I go there for African children.”

Drabik is also planning to raise money so he can build Africa’s first rehabilitation centre for children with cerebral palsy, autism and Down Syndrome.

Partnering with Help Furaha, a Kenyan foundation that provides the children with occupational therapy, Drabik hopes to collect 589,500 PLN, saying that he choose this specific amount “because Mount Kilimanjaro is 5,895 meters above sea level.”

He continued: “If we succeed, we will start construction this year.

“This is a special action for me. It is to be the largest such rehabilitation centre not only in Kenya, but in all of Africa.”

Previously running while juggling for 74 kilometers in Kenya to raise money for the foundation, Drabik has also crossed the Baltic Sea twice while juggling, covering 1,000 kilometers to support children affected by water accidents during holidays.

He also juggled his way up the stairs of Warsaw’s 10 tallest buildings, raising funds for a leg operation for a sick child and has even completed the Crown of Polish Marathons.