Poland wants German Patriot missiles at least until end of this year

Bartłomiej Wójtowicz/PAP

The Polish government is interested in keeping German Patriot missile systems in Poland at least until the end of the year, the country’s defence minister has said.

Speaking after meeting his German counterpart at the headquarters of Poland’s 18th Anti-Aircraft Regiment in the south-eastern city of Zamosc, and visiting German troops, Mariusz Blaszczak said the missiles were needed to protect supplies to Ukraine.

“We appreciate the presence of these batteries on Polish soil,” Blaszczak said, adding that “all deliveries of equipment to Ukraine pass through Poland.”

“We have a system that protects deliveries to Ukraine; this is important due to Russian threats,” said Blaszczak, referring to Russia spying on equipment deliveries.

Given that mercenaries from the Wagner Group are also now present in Belarus, he continued, “we are interested in the German Patriot system being present on Polish soil at least until the end of this year.”