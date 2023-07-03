Economic upswing expected in coming months says economy institute

Poland can expect an economic upswing in the coming months due to factors such as falling business costs, a leading economic think-tank said on Monday.

The institute was commenting on Poland’s manufacturing sector purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which fell last month to 45.1 from 47.0 in May, its lowest point since November 2022.

The institute stressed, however, that the slump appeared to be over with production expected to pick up in the coming months.

In the coming quarters, industrial growth should return to around 1-2 percent, the institute said.

It added that a slowdown was visible throughout Europe, with PMI figures even lower in Germany and the eurozone.