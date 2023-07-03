Chopin Airport handles over 8 mln passengers this year

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport has handled 8.3 passengers this year, 1.8 million of them in June alone, the airport told PAP on Monday.

Stanislaw Wojtera, head of Polish Airports, the company that runs Chopin, said June was a record month for passenger traffic at the airport.

“We expected this summer to be record-breaking, and we’ve already had a record June,” Wojtera said.

He added that the expected passenger flow in July and August at Poland’s biggest airport will exceed 2 million passengers a month.

Wojtera also announced plans to open a capsule hotel at Chopin.