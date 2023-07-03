Polish PMI falls to 45.1 pts in June says S&P Global

Justin Lane/PAP/EPA

Poland’s manufacturing sector purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 45.1 points in June from 47.0 point in May, to mark the worst reading since last November, as output, new orders and purchasing fell, a report by S&P Global has revealed.

“The declines in demand and production were the steepest seen in 2023 so far,” the report said. “Reflecting the weakness in new orders, a sharp fall in backlogs was recorded and output expectations remained subdued.”

Demand fell at its fastest pace since December 2022, as export orders declined sharply owing, especially, to the economic trouble hitting Germany, Poland’s largest trading partner.

On a positive note, however, input prices continued to fall, “leading to a record fall in output prices.”