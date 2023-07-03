Reinforcements to arrive on Belarusian border, Monday and Tuesday

An additional 500 police and counter-terrorists officers will be deployed on Monday and Tuesday to the border with Belarus, a deputy interior minister said on Monday.

Blazej Pobozy, in an interview for private broadcaster Polsat News, said that the re-enforcing of the border was related to the possible arrival of members of the Wagner Group in Belarus, which poses a potential threat to Poland.

His interview provides more information on the announcement made on Sunday by Mariusz Kaminski, the interior minister, about the deployment.

“Today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday – PAP) they will be deployed there as a result of the decision of Minister Kaminski,” Pobozy said.

He went on to say that at the moment neither the Ukrainian security services, nor the Polish forces under the control of Kaminski, had observed “any organised movement by members of this (Wagner – PAP) group”.

“But we cannot rule it out because, firstly, preparations are underway to build a camp, or it is being built, and secondly, they can move units there in a dispersed manner,” said Pobozy.

Last week, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, said Poland was responding to the Wagner Group’s presence in Belarus by reinforcing its defences in the east.

According to Wojciech Skurkiewicz, the Polish deputy foreign minister, Wagner troops could carry out provocations before July’s Nato summit in Vilnius.