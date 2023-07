Poland will end its participation in the European Games (IE) with a total of 13 gold, 19 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Kickboxer Robert Krasoń (86 kg) won the thirteenth gold medal for Poland in Myślenice, southern Poland, in a fight with Spain’s Mohammed Hamdi Hajji in the final of the full contact formula.

Bronze medals in this discipline were won by Oskar Sobański (63.5 kg), Jakub Pokusa (75 kg), Kinga Szlachcic (60 kg) and Karolina Juja (70 kg).