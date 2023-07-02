Opposition leader says PiS allows thousands of migrants to enter Poland

"The Polish people must regain control over their country and its borders," Tusk said.

Tomasz Golla/PAP

Donald Tusk, the opposition leader, has said that the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has been turning the Polish people against migrants and, at the same time, plans to admit hundreds of thousands.

“We have been shocked by the coverage of brutal clashes in France, and this is when (PiS leader Jarosław – PAP) Kaczyński has been working on a document which will make it possible for more citizens of such countries as Saudi Arabia, India, Iran, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and Pakistan to come to Poland,” Tusk, the leader of main opposition party Civic Platform (PO), said in a recording broadcast on Twitter on Sunday.

“Last year, (Jarosław) Kaczyński had already brought to Poland over 130,000 citizens of these countries, that is 50 times more than in 2015,” Tusk said, adding that now it would be easy for them to obtain visas as they were needed by companies which had many contracts.

Tusk asked whether a war, conflict or fear of Polish citizens was what were needed now to make it easier for Kaczyński to hold power and to win the election.

“We have to remove him from power as soon as possible in order to avoid this danger,” the PO leader said.

“The Polish people must regain control over their country and its borders,” Tusk concluded.

As an indication of a widening rift between the government and the opposition, Paweł Jabłoński, a deputy foreign minister, responded by saying that the situation did not look like Tusk had presented it.

“There is permission from Germany. PO will pretend that it is against illegal migration. Of course, only during an election campaign,” Jabłoński wrote on Twitter, adding that German politicians from the European People’s Party (EPP) had already admitted that, if PO won the election, it would immediately approve relocation plans.

Having referred to his statement on a Polish radio programme on Saturday evening, Jablonski said that it was clear that cooperation between PO and the EPP led by Manfred Weber was extremely strong.

“This is a party dominated by German politicians,” he said.

Last week, a deputy interior minister also dismissed statistics used by Tusk to support his claim that Polish government was presiding over “uncontrolled migration.”

Tusk cited official statistics provided by the PiS government showing that in 2022 alone 135,000 migrants were legally admitted to Poland only from Muslim countries.

Tusk added that at the same time PiS had “unleashed disgusting propaganda of contempt and stigmatisation of these people.”

Reacting to Tusk’s accusations, Bartosz Grodecki said that the migrant numbers quoted for 2022 were wrong.

“Data showing that over 130,000 migrants from Muslim countries came to Poland are not true as the actual number of people from these countries who have been issued a visa entitling them to enter is many times lower,” Grodecki said.

He presented a graphic showing that in total over 130,000 work permits were issued for migrants from countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan and Indonesia.

“The point is that the work permit alone does not entitle you to enter and stay in Poland,” he said.

He also explained that the number of visas issued in 2022 is a response to the needs of the Polish labour market, primarily in the agriculture sector.