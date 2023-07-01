Polish kayaker takes silver medal at European Games

"This is the most important medal in my career," said Zwolińska after the race." "I think it's a big step forward."

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Klaudia Zwolińska, on Saturday, took home the silver medal in the K1 women’s singles kayak event at the European Games in Kraków, southern Poland.

The medal, at the same time, is her first European championship medal.

“This is the most important medal in my career,” said Zwolińska after the race.” “I think it’s a big step forward.”

The Polish kayaker finished behind Ricarda Funk from Germany but ahead of Tereza Fiserova from the Czech Republic.

Zwolińska’s silver was Poland’s second in the kayak competition after the men’s team came second in the 3xK1 event on Thursday.