Deaths of Polish mother, son on Baltic ferry probed as murder case

On Thursday, a Polish woman and her 7-year-old son died after falling from a Baltic Sea ferry travelling from Sweden to Poland.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The case involving a Polish mother and her son, who died after falling overboard from a ferry in the Baltic Sea on Thursday, is now being classified as a murder probe.

Grażyna Wawryniuk, a spokesperson from the District Prosecutor’s Office in the Polish seaport city of Gdańsk, told PAP on Saturday: “As a result of the proceedings undertaken by the District Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk regarding the incident involving the death of two Polish citizens, the case is now being treated as an investigation into the murder of the child and the attempted suicide of the mother.”

On Friday the incident, which took place in the territorial waters of Sweden, was being investigated as a case of involuntary manslaughter.

The case is also being probed by the Swedish prosecutor office. “The investigation aims to try to clarify what happened,” said prosecutor Stina Brindmark from the prosecutor’s office in Karlskrona in a press release on Friday.

According to authorities, the child had fallen off the vessel and the mother jumped overboard in an attempted rescue.

The two were later hoisted to a helicopter and taken to a Swedish hospital but later died.