New air links to bring migrants to Belarusian border says security official

Stanisław Żaryn/Twitter

A senior Polish security official has said that Russia and Belarus will soon open new air connections to other countries that could be used to channel migrants to the Polish border.

Stanisław Żaryn, commissionaire for information-space security, also warned on Friday in a series of tweets that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is already deteriorating.

“More and more groups of migrants are storming the Polish border. The attacks are getting more and more aggressive,” he wrote, adding that “daily reports from the Polish Border Guard prove that the hybrid operation against Poland, conducted using the migration route, is being bolstered.”

In words raising the possibility that the border could see a repeat of the 2021 crisis in which thousands of migrants tried to force their way into Poland from Belarus, Żaryn added: “In addition, it can be seen that Belarus and Russia are looking for new opportunities to intensify their actions against the West.

“In the near future, both Moscow and Minsk will launch new air connections that can be used to attract new groups of foreigners to Russia and Belarus. This applies to Cuba-Russia and Iraq-Belarus connections,” he added.

Poland blamed the 2021 crisis on the Belarusian state, claiming it had lured migrants to Belarus on the promise of easy access to the EU. According to Warsaw, it had also provided the air links to bring them to Europe.

“Now, new flights can serve this purpose again,” said Żaryn.

“Recent actions by Russia and Belarus prove that both regimes are looking for ways to increase migratory pressure on the West,” wrote Żaryn.