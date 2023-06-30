Poland presents ‘Europe of secure borders’ plan at EU summit

The prime minister said Poland had presented the plan in response to an EU migration pact Warsaw opposes.

Poland has presented the European Council with plan called ‘Europe of secure borders,’ the prime minister said on Friday.

Speaking in Brussels after a sitting of the European Council, Mateusz Morawiecki said the plan, which is comprised of several points, had been positively received during talks at the summit’s plenary sessions.

The prime minister said Poland had presented the plan in response to an EU migration pact Warsaw opposes.

Poland along with Hungary have dug their heels in over the pact, which aims to revamp the EU’s system for relocating asylum seekers.

The plan includes member states taking in a quota of people or, if they refuse to accept anybody, paying for the upkeep of the number of asylum seekers they would have taken in.

Warsaw and Budapest regard the plan as an infringement of national sovereignty and have also said that it will just encourage migrants to move to Europe, and, in doing so, fuel people smuggling.

The opposition to the plan, which set Poland and Hungary at odds with the rest of the EU, meant that talks over migration at the two-day summit ended in deadlock.

“That’s why Poland presented the ‘Europe of secure borders’ plan,” Morawiecki said on Friday afternoon. “This plan is made up of a few simple points, which actually met with a positive response during the talks, on the side-lines, in the plenary sessions.

“First, increased investment on guarding the EU’s external borders,” he said, outlining the plan’s key points. “Second, strengthening (EU border-control agency – PAP) Frontex so it can fight people smugglers. Third, counteracting mass migration at its sources, i.e. in those countries where they are suffering today from the effects of the great crime of colonisation. Is Poland responsible for that? Of course not. We cannot answer for the sins of others.

“Limiting social benefits for non-EU citizens without the special status granted to them as refugees from a country ravaged by war, from Ukraine, because Ukrainians have such a status,” Morawiecki continued.