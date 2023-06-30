Poland applies to join Nato Nuclear Sharing programme

Speaking in Brussels where he was attending a two-day EU summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw was actively seeking to join the Nuclear Sharing programme.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland has asked to join Nato’s Nuclear Sharing programme owing to the deployment of Russian nuclear missiles to Belarus, the prime minister announced on Friday.

Nuclear Sharing is part of Nato’s policy of nuclear deterrence, which allows member countries without nuclear weapons to take part in planning for their use by Nato. The weapons are hosted by certain countries but remain under the control of the United States.

In September last year, President Andrzej Duda said in a newspaper interview that Poland had held talks with the US about the possibility of the country joining the Nuclear Sharing programme.

Speaking in Brussels where he was attending a two-day EU summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw was actively seeking to join the programme.

“Due to the fact that Russia intends to site tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, we are all the more asking the whole of Nato about taking part in the Nuclear Sharing programme,” Morawiecki said, adding that the final decision would rest with the US.

“We don’t want to sit with our arms crossed while (Russian President Vladimir – PAP) Putin escalates a different type of threat,” the prime minister went on to say.

Since November 2009, American nuclear weapons have been deployed to Belgium, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands under the Nuclear Sharing programme.