Over 150 Polish museums have helped Ukraine

The ministry's website wrote that the work of Polish museums was "part of a nationwide programme to help refugees from Ukraine after the Russian aggression against this country."

gov.pl

Over 150 Polish museums and cultural institutions have helped war refugees and Ukrainian museums, Poland’s Culture Ministry said on Friday.

Poland has been at the forefront of providing assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, and while it has been a leading contributor of military supplies it has also provided help protecting Ukrainian historical artefacts.

Poland’s National Institute for Museology and Collection Protection (NIMOZ) has helped coordinate the programme and supported communication between Polish and Ukrainian museums.

“Through the contact point launched at NIMOZ, we have collected and promoted information about the initiatives of Polish museums undertaken to support Ukraine,” the ministry’s website added.

Piotr Gliński, the culture minister, has thanked the museums for their work, the website also stated.