EU summit without conclusions on migration says ambassador

The two-day EU summit in Brussels that ended on Friday did not adopt any conclusions on migration, Poland’s EU envoy Andrzej Sados told PAP on Friday.

Sados said the summit was unable to reach a consensus in the matter.

On Thursday Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, proposed a draft version of the migration conclusions, which left migration policy to the discretion of the member states.

The Polish proposal also foresaw preventive measures against the adverse impact of migration on public order and safety.