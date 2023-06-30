Deputy PM opens new Swinoujscie tunnel

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the deputy prime minister and leader of the governing Law and Justice party, on Friday lauded the opening of a new tunnel that will link two until-now separated parts of Swinoujscie, a town in north-western Poland bordering Germany.

The western part of Swinoujscie is located on the Uznam island shared between Poland and Germany. The investment cost over PLN 900 million (EUR 200 million), with the bulk of the sum being paid for by the EU and the remainder by the local government.

“This is an ongoing process, and what is taking place today – the opening of this tunnel – and, before that, its construction, is an achievement that is symbolic of Swinoujscie, the comfort of living in this city, its connection to Western Pomerania and all of Poland,” said Kaczynski.