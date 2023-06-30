The Power of Colour and Temper: Captivating exhibition pays tribute to ‘Young Poland’s’ Włodzimierz Tetmajer

Steered by this romantic notion connecting Poland’s peasantry to national revival and the restoration of the Polish state, Tetmajer’s work is nothing if not a proud representation of grass roots Poland.

Art Service/PAP

Coinciding with ‘the year of Tetmajer’, a new exhibition as opened to honour an artist remembered as one of the most prominent figures of the Young Poland movement.

Held to mark the centenary of the death of Włodzimierz Tetmajer, ‘The Power of Colour and Temper’ has already been billed as the first monographic exhibition of its type and scale dedicated to the artist.

With much of it devoted to his paintings – both easel works and altogether grander, more monumental pieces – these will include over a hundred oil paintings, approximately 200 sketch paintings, as well as illustrations and polychrome designs.

Divided into thematic sections, the exhibition will also present his life story, ethnographic work and involvement in politics.

Held in the Krzysztofory Palace, a branch of the Museum of Krakow, the institution’s director, Michał Niezabitowski, told a press preview on Wednesday that Tetmajer should be remembered as “an exceptional creator of Young Poland’s art, and at the same time, a mirror of the truth concerning the country’s hardships, and relationship with both women and the countryside.”

Continuing, Niezabitowski said: “Tetmajer’s paintings are universal – they speak very strongly about us even nowadays.”

Challenging in its depth of meaning, Niezabitowski noted the differing moods that the exhibition is intended to evoke: “This is not light summer entertainment, instead it captures a broader mood of all four seasons.”

Although recognised nowadays as one of the most influential painters of his generation, at the time his fixation with the village of Bronowice – just outside Kraków – perhaps stunted his wider popularity.

“He was locked in this bubble and considered ‘the painter of Bronowice’,” says Niezabitowski. “Today, however, we can really appreciate the range of emotions and extraordinary messages conveyed in his work.

“Looking at these paintings all these years later, we see a man who really lived in this village walked those very roads that he painted. He chose that life, and he clearly loved it and observed it with a very keen eye.”

Capturing the idiosyncrasies of life in rural Poland in compelling fashion, Tetmajer had no rival when it came to bringing these everyday scenes to life and presenting these rituals and customs in all their striking detail.

Capturing the idiosyncrasies of life in rural Poland in compelling fashion, Tetmajer had no rival when it came to bringing these everyday scenes to life and presenting these rituals and customs in all their striking detail.

Notable for their beautiful colour, as well as his faithful depiction, these paintings formed the backbone of his oeuvre.

Marta Marek, the exhibition’s curator, said: “From the moment when Tetmajer became involved with Bronowice, he actually painted all his pictures against the background of the realities of this village.

“We can recognise the old buildings of Bronowice, and he recorded both everyday and festive events – it must be emphasised that he did so with exceptional knowledge and intuition.”

Born in 1861 in a village close to Nowy Targ, Tetmajer later studied at the Kraków Academy of Fine Arts before later enjoying stints at art colleges in Munich, Vienna and Paris – in the latter, he became acquainted with Jan Matejko.

For Tetmajer, life transformed when he met Anna Mikołajczykówna, a peasant girl from Bronowice. Marrying her in 1890, he settled in the village in a thatched cottage typical of the region.

Inspired by his surroundings, his artistic output soared as he sought to record village life through the medium of his paintings.

Covering events such as wedding days, his portfolio would later grow to include rich landscapes and intimate family portraits.

Stemming from his innate sense of patriotism, Tetmajer’s obsession with Poland’s rural life is explained by Marta Marek. “The interpenetrating threads relating to the legends of the Piasts and Kościuszko presented the figure of the Polish peasant as the heir to the best national features – they were the source of a kind of national power.”

Serving at the vanguard of the Young Poland movement, and a committed proponent of Polish independence, this captivating exhibition pays powerful tribute to Tetmajer, who died a century ago in the village he so loved.

Serving at the vanguard of the Young Poland movement, and a committed proponent of Polish independence, this captivating exhibition pays powerful tribute to Tetmajer, who died a century ago in the village he so loved.

Officially opening its doors to the public today (Friday), The Power of Colour and Temper runs until November 12th.