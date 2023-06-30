Baltic ferry incident victims dead

A Polish mother and her seven-year-old son, lifted from the Baltic Sea by Swedish rescue teams on Thursday, are dead, a Polish police official said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, this morning we received information from Sweden that we should pass this horrible news to the family, because both the boy and the woman are dead,” Mariusz Ciarka, spokesman for the Polish police headquarters, told the private broadcaster TVN24 around noon on Friday.

The woman, on her way to Sweden with her son, dived into the Baltic Sea from a ferry after the child fell overboard.

Both were found by Swedish rescue teams, who arrived on the scene after receiving a mayday call from the ferry’s crew. The mother and boy were then hospitalised in Sweden.

The incident occurred about 100 kilometres from the Polish coast.