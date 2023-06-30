The Famous Five: Kulig and four other women from Poland’s film industry join prestigious Oscars award academy

The group of five who have been recognised for their remarkable contributions to the film industry will now have the privilege of voting for Oscar contenders.

PAP

Renowned actress Joanna Kulig best known for her compelling performance in the Oscar-winning film Cold War is among five Polish women who have been invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Joanna Kulig is widely known for her appearances in the films Ida, in which she played a minor role and Cold War, in which she played one of the two main roles.YouTube

Kulig shared her joy on Instagram, writing: “What a privilege to be among such talented artists from around the world!Instagram

In addition to Kulig, the others chosen were Agnieszka Smoczyńska, who directed The Silent Twins, cinematographer Jolanta Dylewska, who worked with Agnieszka Holland on In Darkness), editor Agnieszka Glińska (The Silent Twins, EO), and screenwriter-producer Ewa Piaskowska (EO).

Director Agnieszka Smoczyńska has gained widespread praise for her films The Lure, The Silent Twins.PAP/Abaca

Invitations to join the Academy are typically extended to individuals who have recently received an Oscar nomination or have won one.

The new Academy members will join specific branches of the academy, which are divided according to the various disciplines of the film industry they represent.

Jolanta Dylewska is an acclaimed Polish cinematographer who worked with Agnieszka Holland on the Oscar-nominated Holocaust film In Darkness.Leszek Szymański/PAP

The five Poles are among 398 people who have been invited to join the academy this year. This year’s invitees include the likes of Taylor Swift, Brendan Fraser (Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Agnieszka Glinska is an award-winning film editor who worked on Jerzy Skolimowski’s Oscar-nominated donkey film EO and Agnieszka Smoczynska’s The Silent Twins.FOTON/PAP

Closing the list is screenwriter Ewa Piaskowska, who worked on EO.Sebastien Nogier/PAP/EPA

The five Polish women are among 398 people who have been invited to join the academy this year. This year's invitees include the likes of Taylor Swift, Brendan Fraser (Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was established on May 11, 1927. At present, the academy has around 9,500 members, who vote in the annual Academy Awards, known as The Oscars.