Health minister charges doctors over illegal e-prescriptions

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, has filed charges with the prosecution against ten doctors suspected of illegalities in issuing e-prescriptions.

Niedzielski told a press conference on Friday that the doctors were suspected of committing at least five offences.

He said that an inspection run by his ministry showed that the problem was very widespread and informed journalists that he had reported it to the Supreme Medical Council.

“The medical milieu appears unable to rid itself of the black sheep… who violate the law and endanger the health and lives of patients. Therefore, I have decided to take drastic measures,” Niedzielski said.

The minister also said the doctors on average had issued between 300 to more than 1,000 prescriptions. Owing to this, the ministry will cap the maximum number of prescriptions a doctor can issue to 300 per day, he added.

Niedzielski went on to say that in some cases the violations involved access to narcotic substances and in two cases the drugs prescribed could have led to the death of the patients.