Poland’s CPI falls to 11.5 pct y/y in June – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 11.5 percent year on year and by 0.0 percent month on month in June 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Friday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that June’s CPI would reach 11.7 percent year on year and 0.2 percent month on month.

In May 2023, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 13.0 percent year on year and remained unchanged month on month.