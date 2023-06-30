Russian hockey player detained on spying charges in Poland

Mateusz Marek/PAP

A hockey player from Russia currently playing in a top Polish league has been detained on charges of spying, Poland’s justice minister has announced on Twitter.

“One Russian spy after another is being caught!” wrote Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland’s justice minister and prosecutor general. “Another success story for investigators from the National Prosecutor’s Office and the Internal Security Agency.”

Ziobro added that the spy, under the guise of a top-tier hockey player in Poland, had been apprehended and was the 14th member of an uncovered spy ring to be arrested.

The athlete suspected of spying was detained on June 11 in the province of Silesia, southern Poland.

The press department of National Prosecutor’s Office stated that prosecutors had accused the man of participating in an organized crime group and acting on behalf of foreign intelligence against the interests of Poland. Such acts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to information obtained by PAP, the organised group was to be used by Russia to conduct intelligence activities, including the monitoring of railway routes, and received payments for activities performed. The group was also to spread anti-Nato, and anti-Poland propaganda.

Moreover, according to investigators, the group was to prepare acts of sabotage at the request of Russian intelligence.