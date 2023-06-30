Polish PM urges aid for Ukrainian refugees in EU budget

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s prime minister on Thursday proposed the inclusion of aid for Ukrainian war refugees in the EU budget, a PAP source has reported.

Addressing the on-going EU summit in Brussels, Mateusz Morawiecki suggested the move could be brought about by including aid for Ukrainians in the summit’s conclusions on the EU budget for 2021-2027.

Morawiecki also appealed for EU leaders to press the European Commission for the changes.

Poland has argued that similar clauses on aid to Ukrainian refugees can be found in earlier summit conclusions issued after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.