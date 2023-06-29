Polish special forces to protect Nato summit in Vilnius

"Very soon Poland will send a contingent of special forces to Lithuania, who will carry out training tasks and operations connected with protecting the Nato summit in Vilnius," Siewiera said.

Poland will send a special forces unit to protect the Nato summit in Vilnius next month, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau (BBN) has said.

Jacek Siewiera said after talks about the summit with President Andrzej Duda and government and security officials: “Very soon Poland will send a contingent of special forces to Lithuania, who will carry out training tasks and operations connected with protecting the Nato summit in Vilnius.”

He added that the soldiers would be equipped with helicopters and anti-UAV systems.