Polish woman and child rescued from Baltic after ferry incident

The Stena Spirit ferry, on route from the Polish seaport of Gdynia to the Swedish port of Karlskrona, issued a mayday signal after the 36-year old woman jumped into the sea in an attempt to save her child who had fallen into the Baltic.

A Polish woman who dived into the Baltic Sea from a ferry after her seven-year old child fell overboard has been rescued along with her child.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon about 100 kilometres from the Polish coast.

“Two people, an adult and a child were pulled out of the water,” Agnieszka Zembrzycka, a Stena spokeswoman, told PAP. “The child was rescued by the ship’s crew from a lifeboat, while the adult was saved by a rescue helicopter.”

Both the child and the woman were taken to hospital, she added, but she gave no details on their health.

The Swedish authorities had initiated a major search and rescue mission, which included a number of Nato ships and helicopters that were on exercise in the area at the time.