Slawosz Uznanski may become second Pole in space says ESA

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Slawosz Uznanski, a Polish scientist and astronaut, is likely to fly into space on a European Space Agency (ESA) mission, becoming Poland’s second astronaut after Mirosław Hermaszewski, the ESA has informed PAP.

The ESA indicated in the information sent to PAP on Thursday that together with the Polish Space Agency, Polsa, they are “considering options to allow Slawosz Uznanski to fly into space.”

“Details will only be released once an agreement has been reached with all parties, including international partners of the ISS (International Space Station – PAP),” the ESA added.

The GovTech Centre, a Polish inter-ministerial team for innovation and digitalisation at the prime minister’s office, announced on Twitter late on Wednesday that Slawosz Uznanski would become the second Pole in history to fly into space.

Polsa considered Uznanski’s selection to the ESA Astronaut Reserve Corps “a great success” and pointed out that the Polish scientist “has managed to beat 22,000 candidates from all over Europe in the preliminaries, which lasted a year and a half.”

“This is certainly one of the most important days in my life,” Uznanski said when he was selected for the reserve team.

Slawosz Uznanski grew up in Lodz, a major city in central Poland, where he received his M.Sc. from the Technical University of Lodz in 2008, with honours. In the same year, he received an M.Sc. from Universite de Nantes (France) and an engineering diploma from Polytech Nantes. In 2011, he defended his PhD dissertation at the University of Aix-Marseille, also with honours.

Uznanski wrote a book on radiation effects in electronic circuits and has co-authored more than 50 academic papers.