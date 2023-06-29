Homeless man sends internet wild after kind-hearted barber gives him a haircut

Viewed nearly 320,000 times since being posted yesterday, the TikTok video begins with homeless Marek sitting in a barber’s chair looking hunched and bedraggled, and ends with him looking positively dashing.

barberzynca/TikTok

A homeless man in Olsztyn has become an internet sensation after undergoing a remarkable transformation courtesy of a kind-hearted barber.

barberzynca/TikTok

barberzynca/TikTok

Accompanied by touching music, the TikTok clip shows Marek having his beard scrubbed, his eyebrows trimmed, and his hair carefully cut before being sculpted into fashionable form.barberzynca/TikTok

Looking positively dashing by the time the 40 second clip ends, Marek’s metamorphosis has quickly gone viral.

A familiar face around the city’s historic centre and Plac Roosevelta, viewers of the film quickly rushed to praise the barber and also relate their own experiences of Marek.

Homeless for several years, according to several unverified reports he was formerly a lecturer at the local UWM university before falling on hard times following the death of his wife.

Others, meanwhile, were quick to praise his quietly-spoken, gentle demeanour and abstinence from alcohol. “He only ever asks for something warm to drink,” wrote one poster. “I’ve always wondered why he asks for coffee rather than alcohol,” wrote another.

Capturing the hearts of TikTok users, many were left staggered by Marek’s extraordinary transformation. “He’s been rejuvenated by thirty years,” commented one poster.

The barber’s shop, too, has been heaped with praise for their generous gesture.

Writing on their TikTok channel, Barberzynca said: “After several attempts, we finally managed to convince this gentleman [to have a haircut].

“I don’t really need to introduce him in Olsztyn. Have any of you had the opportunity to buy Marek a little black one [cup of coffee].”