Internet sleuths track down family of WWII Anders’ soldier whose dog tag was found buried in Israeli monastery

Gan Erez

A weathered World War Two-era dog tag belonging to a Polish soldier from Anders’ Army who fought at Monte Cassino has been unearthed in Israel.

Now, this silent reminder of Polish soldiers who were camped in Palestine during the war is to embark on an extraordinary journey home.

Following an investigation and with assistance from the Israeli embassy in Warsaw, a search by the finders of the tag for the descendants of the Polish soldier has culminated in the discovery of the soldier’s niece and grandchildren in Warsaw.

Gan Erez, representing the metal detectorist group that made the discovery, will travel to Warsaw next month to personally hand over the metal tag.

The tag was discovered around two months ago in the grounds of the Latrum monastery, a vast religious complex near Jerusalem, by a detectorist named Igor.

When he pulled the rusty semicircle out of the ground, marked clearly on it was the name Franciszek Żbikowski.

Żbikowski was a soldier in the 3rd Carpathian Rifle Battalion, which camped at Latrun in 1940. They had moved there from Syria after the Poles relocated from French to British camps after the fall of France.

Igor reported the find to Gan, who has spent the last two months searching for relatives of Żbikowski.

“We would really love to return this amazing and historical ID tag to his children or grandchildren in Poland as I believe this is a wonderful and humane thing to do and I am sure his family will be very happy to receive it,” Gan wrote in a widely shared Facebook post.

Facebook users in Poland joined the search, narrowing the hunt down to a woman named Iwona Kuki from Warsaw who had shared a picture of her uncle Franciszek Żbikowski two years previously in a group dedicated to the Polish II Corp.

In 1942, the Battalion was withdrawn from the North African Front and sent to Palestine, where they joined up with units of the newly founded Polish Army in the East, known as Anders’ Army to form the 3rd Carpathian Rifle Division.IPN

Under General Anders, Żbikowski fought at Monte Cassino and reached Bologne in 1945 when the war ended.Public domain

However, she was not responding to frantic attempts to contact her.

Gan told TFN yesterday that the Israeli embassy in Warsaw finally managed to track her down.

Next month, Gan will travel to Warsaw to hand over the ID tag to Ms Kuki and Żbikowski’s two grandchildren.

Gan said that he intends to leave a plaque at Żbikowski’s grave, which is in a cemetery in Warsaw.

He said: “I want to give the tag back to his family and make a gesture of good will between people.”

He added that it was incredible to find such a piece of history especially as the army that Żbikowski belonged to had only existed for a few years and had in only been in Palestine a short time.

Żbikowski was a soldier in the 3rd Carpathian Rifle Battalion, which was part of the Carpathian Rifle Brigades that were formed in Syria in 1940.

The brigades were made up of Poles who had left Poland for Romania and Hungary and who then made their way to the Middle East to join up with the French Army of the Levant in Syria.

After the fall of France in 1940, after a nervy stand-off, the French, now under the command of Vichy France and therefore the enemy, eventually agreed to the Poles leaving camp with their weapons.

The Carpathians left Syria for Palestine and on June 30, 1940, numbering 319 officers and 3,437 soldiers, where they were ceremonially received under British military command.

Gan said that he intends to leave a plaque at Żbikowski’s grave in Warsaw. Żbikowski reached the rank of Sergeant Major and received the Cross of Valour. He died in Warsaw in 1983.Gan Erez

The brigade was sent to the Latrun camp, where it received new British arms and equipment and underwent training.

The battalion took part, now as part of the Polish Independent Carpathian Brigade, in the defence of Tobruk under the command of the British Eighth Army.

Żbikowski reached the rank of Sergeant Major and received the Cross of Valour. He died in Warsaw in 1983.