Polish general takes over as Eurocorps commander

Rafał Guz/PAP

Eurocorps, a multinational military rapid reaction force, will for the first time have a Polish commander.

Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Gromadzinski on Thursday took over command of the multinational force composed of Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Poland since 2022.

“Eurocorps has broad operational experience within the European Union and Nato, and is able to respond to all current and future challenges,” Gromadzinski said during an official ceremony in Strasbourg on Thursday.

“We have been using the experience of many countries but we have been united by common values,” Gromadzinski added.

“Eurocorps is a very important element in a command chain, both for Nato and the European Union,” said Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who attended the ceremony.

According to Blaszczak, this is also a very significant element of “our security, especially now, when Europe has to be united against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.”

The European Corps is a multinational rapid reaction force formed in order to take part in crisis, humanitarian, rescue and peace operations in cooperation with the European Union and Nato. Its command together with a support unit has been stationed in Strasbourg, France, and is able to command a combat force of up to 60,000 troops during various operations and in different climate zones.