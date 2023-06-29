Opening EU’s borders without security measures is strategic error says PM

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Opening borders, the lack of their effective protection and exposing Europeans to danger is a strategic mistake, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said before an EU summit.

Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday before his flight to a two-day summit in Brussels that the plan of forced relocation of migrants proposed by the EU threatens the safety of Europeans.

The European Commission has proposed a migrant relocation scheme, under which EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries bearing the brunt of migration from the Middle East and Africa, such as Greece and Italy.

If they refuse to accept, they will have to pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant.

Reiterating Poland’s opposition to the plan, Morawiecki warned of increased crime caused by uncontrolled migration.

“Some leaders turn a blind eye to the threat that appears on the borders and on the streets of Europe,” the prime minister said.

“Europe is a civilization that rejects war, rejects terrorism, murder, rape, and rejects all violence,” he continued. “If someone does not accept it, there is no place for such person in Europe.”

He went on to say that “opening borders, lack of effective protection, putting Europeans at risk is a strategic mistake, a mistake that threatens the survival of the European Union.”