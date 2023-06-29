Poland says ‘no’ to forced relocation of migrants says PM

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland will veto the forced relocation of migrants, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, said upon departure for an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Morawiecki promised that “the Law and Justice (PIS) government will not approve a situation in which Poland will be forced to admit illegal migrants and in which its rights and its sovereignty will be violated.”

“Speaking on behalf of millions of Polish citizens, whose interests are being represented by the PiS government, we will veto the forced relocation of migrants,” Morawiecki told reporters.

“A Europe of safe borders is also a Europe without forced relocations,” Morawiecki said.

According to the Polish prime minister, the EU has been trying to introduce forced relocation of migrants “through the back door, against the treaties, and under the threat of financial penalties.”

Morawiecki declared that the PiS government would surely neither approve such “experiments” nor the forced relocation of irregular migrants.

The prime minister also said that, in his opinion, the EU-proposed migration pact is, in fact, no pact but a demand for EU member states to give up.

“Poland will never approve this. Every country is entitled to be a host in their own country,” Morawiecki concluded.

The European Commission has proposed a migrant relocation scheme, under which EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries bearing the brunt of migration from the Middle East and Africa, such as Greece and Italy.

If they refuse to accept, they will have to pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant.

Poland and Hungary opposed the scheme in the EU but were outvoted.