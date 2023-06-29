US State Department approves sale of more Patriots to Poland

Mariusz Blaszczak said the potential purchase will involve an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) and related equipment.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The US State Department has approved the possible sale to Poland of 48 Patriot launch stations, which will significantly bolster Poland’s air-defence, the defence minister has said.

Mariusz Blaszczak said the potential purchase will involve an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) and related equipment.

“The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Poland of 48 Patriot launch stations and over 600 PAC (Patriot Advanced Capability) 3 MSE (Missile Segment Enhanced),” Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

“This is an incredibly important upgrade of the Polish anti-aircraft defence system. We are now waiting for the US Congress’ approval,” Blaszczak wrote.

The MIM-104 Patriot system is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system which is manufactured by US defence contractor Raytheon. Poland decided to choose the Patriot system as the base of its Wisla medium-range air defence system in 2015.

On Wednesday night, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) reported on its website that that the value of the possible contract had been estimated at USD 15 billion, or over PLN 60 billion.

The DSCA added that Poland had requested to buy 48 Patriot M903 Launch Stations, up to 644 PAC 3 MSE missiles and 12 Large Tactical Power Systems (LTPS) for the LTAMDS radars, among other equipment.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday, the agency wrote.

Poland contracted the first two Patriot batteries, planned as part of the Wisla programme, in March 2018. At that time, Poland bought 16 missile stations with radars for USD 4.75 billion.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally which has been, and continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the DSCA wrote, and added that “the sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key allies in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security.”