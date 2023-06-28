Poland doing its best to ensure Ukraine’s Nato membership in says Duda

The Polish president visited the Ukrainian capital together with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, on Wednesday, to mark Ukraine's Constitution Day in a show of support for Kyiv's struggle to repel the Russian invasion.

SERGEY DOLZHENKO/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that Poland and Lithuania are doing their best to ensure that the upcoming Nato summit in Vilnius brings a clear perspective of Ukraine’s membership in the alliance.

The two leaders came to Kyiv to hold consultations with their Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the current situation on the front and the potential threat of a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The presidents of the three countries were also to discuss the upcoming Nato Summit in Vilnius.

Andrzej Duda speaking in Kyiv about Ukraine’s membership in Nato, said that “we deeply believe in this and we are doing everything to make this summit a truly decisive one.”

Duda went on to say that Ukraine should join Nato “because we deeply believe that the security of Ukraine is also the security of all of us.”

He pointed out that strengthening Nato in Eastern Europe is in the interest of all countries in the region.

“It is our in common interest for Nato to be as strong as possible in our part of Europe,” Duda said.

Nauseda also expressed his clear support for Ukraine’s accession to Nato, saying that “at the upcoming Nato summit in Vilnius, Kyiv’s path to membership in the alliance should be opened.”

Zelensky said that the Nato meeting “will be an opportunity to clearly define the issue of Ukraine’s membership in the alliance.”

At the same time, he expressed his hope that after the war “Ukraine will become a member of Nato” and, until that time, it “will also receive security guarantees.”

Zelensky thanked Poland and Lithuania for being “the most important allies” and accepting Ukrainian refugees.