First Abrams tanks arrive in Poland

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The first 14 of 116 US-made Abrams tanks purchased by the Polish government arrived in Poland on Wednesday.

The tanks, bought under a USD 1.4-billion deal with the US, will replace Soviet-era tanks Poland donated to Ukraine, and form part of a massive expansion of the Polish armed forces.

The remaining 102 vehicles will be delivered later this year and in 2024.

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish defence minister, who travelled to the port of Szczecin-Świnoujście to watch the unloading of the tanks, said the Abrams will help defend Europe from the “threats posed by imperial Russia.”

“Today demonstrates the strength of the Polish-American alliance, which serves the security not only of Poland but also of the entire eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance, which, in turn, protects the entire security of the free world.”

The Abrams contract also covers 12 Hercules technical support vehicles, eight bridge-laying vehicles, six command vehicles and 26 maintenance vehicles on Humvee chassis.

The US will also supply Poland with over 250,000 pieces of ammunition under a separate contract.

Weighing in at 55 to 67 tonnes, the tanks are powered by a 1,500-HP turbine engine enabling speeds of up to 70 kmh.

Poland is the first European country, and the first Nato country besides the US, to use Abrams tanks.

Blaszczak, who signed the Abrams deal in January, said Poland had fully-trained crews ready to operate the tanks, and that they will form “an impenetrable barrier” in eastern Poland.