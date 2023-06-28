President visits Ukraine for talks with Zelensky

The visit is Duda's fifth to Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict with Russia in February 2022.

Marek Borawski/KPRP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday for talks with the Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, Duda’s office said.

The presidents are to discuss the current situation in Ukraine’s war against Russia, including threats to the country’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been under Russian occupation since 2022.

Located in south-eastern Ukraine, the facility is the largest nuclear plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world.

Duda and Zelensky will also discuss the Nato summit, due to be held in Vilnius next month.

The visit is Duda’s fifth to Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict with Russia in February 2022.