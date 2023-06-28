Polish army to be strongest in Europe within two years says def. min.

Speaking on Wednesday in the northern city of Torun, where he was attending a security conference, Mariusz Blaszczak said that he was travelling the same day to the coastal port city of Szczecin to receive the first Abrams tanks bought from the USA.

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Poland’s defence minister has said Poland will have the most powerful land army in Europe within two years.

Speaking on Wednesday in the northern city of Torun, where he was attending a security conference, Mariusz Blaszczak said that he was travelling the same day to the coastal port city of Szczecin to receive the first Abrams tanks bought from the USA.

“A condition of the development of our country is security,” Blaszczak said. “We want peace, and if we want that we must prepare for war. In connection with that, we are strengthening the Polish Army in contrast to those who governed until 2015.”

He went on to say that within two years Poland would have Europe’s strongest land army.

“My circle (the ruling Law and Justice party – PAP) were right in warning about the rebuilding of the Russian empire,” he continued. “Today we are carrying out the will of the late President Lech Kaczynski by strengthening the Polish army.”

Blaszczak went on to say that the armed forces had to be well armed and manned. The pillars of security, he said, are the size of the army, its armaments and modernisation, as well as international cooperation within the framework of Nato.

“Today – after my speech in Torun – I am going to Szczecin, to the port, where the first ship with Abrams tanks has moored,” the minister said.

“Beyond our eastern border there is a war so we are ordering modern equipment now, we cannot wait. Tank forces, as well as artillery, are very important.”