Olsztyn docs save life of Angolan teen after finding massive tumor growing on her jaw

According to Cristina's parents, their daughter had injured her jaw after taking a fall in 2020.

Wojewódzki Szpital Specjalistyczny w Olsztynie/Facebook

Doctors in Olsztyn have carried out life-saving surgery to remove a huge tumor from an Angolan teenager’s jaw.

The 15-year-old named Cristina underwent the life-changing op after being found in the south African nation by a Polish nurse who had been working in the country as a volunteer.

In February 2023, nurse Maria Wiśniewska who was on a mission for the Kids of Africa Foundation came across the girl and her family.siepomaga.pl

According to Cristina’s parents, their daughter had injured her jaw after taking a fall in 2020.

But rather than getting better, the jaw began to swell, leading her parents to take advice from a local shaman.

After contacting surgeons at the Children’s Hospital in Olsztyn and sending photographs of Cristina’s condition, it was quickly realised that the her enormous growth was actually a tumor.Wojewódzki Szpital Specjalistyczny w Olsztynie/Facebook

Yet despite his help, over the following three years the girl’s jaw continued to grow.

Then in February 2023, nurse Maria Wiśniewska who was on a mission for the Kids of Africa Foundation came across the girl and her family.

On June 26, after a six-hour operation involving 11 doctors, the medical team announced they had successfully removed the tumor which weighed over a kilogram and measured more than 20 cm in length and width.Dzieci Afryki/Facebook

After contacting surgeons at the Children’s Hospital in Olsztyn and sending photographs of Cristina’s condition, it was quickly realised that the her enormous growth was actually a tumor.

After starting a fund-raising campaign to fly Cristina to Poland, the 15-year-old arrived on June 15 where surgeons agreed to perform craniofacial surgery for free.

On June 26, after a six-hour operation involving 11 doctors, the medical team announced they had successfully removed the tumor which weighed over a kilogram and measured more than 20 cm in length and width.

Dr. Krzysztof Dowgierd (L), the head of the Department of Maxillofacial, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, said: “We performed the procedure without any problems. […] If the patient had not been operated on, she would most likely have died of bleeding. The tumor was huge and bleeding.”Dzieci Afryki/Facebook

Dr. Krzysztof Dowgierd, the head of the Department of Maxillofacial, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, said: “We performed the procedure without any problems. […] If the patient had not been operated on, she would most likely have died of bleeding. The tumor was huge and bleeding.”

Following the operation, Manuel da Silva from the Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Poland said: “Thank you very much for your work, for your dedication to our beloved Cristina.

“Angola as a country is very grateful for the gesture you made. Thank you very much.”