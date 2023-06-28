Polish Press Agency head reappointed

Surmacz has been in charge of PAP since 2018.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The National Media Council has reappointed Wojciech Surmacz as head of the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the council said on Tuesday.

National Media Council head Krzysztof Czabanski told PAP that Surmacz will be solely responsible for the operations of the agency.

Surmacz has been in charge of PAP since 2018. Earlier he was chief editor of Gazeta Bankowa from 2014 to 2016, and worked for the newspaper Puls Biznesu from 1998 to 2007. He has also worked for the Newsweek and Forbes magazines.

Surmacz also headed Polish Radio’s economy desk and was deputy head of its Programme Three.