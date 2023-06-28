Credit vacation justified if interest rates remain high says official

Pawel Borys, the head of the Polish Development Fund (PFR), was speaking to the radio station TOK FM.

An extension to a credit vacation, giving borrowers the chance to defer mortgage payments, would be justified, if interest rates remain high, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

“What the government is saying is: we are analysing the situation in the banking sector,” he said. “On the one hand, we have the issue of CHF (mortgages – PAP) and the government needs to take the banking sector’s stability into consideration, and on the other hand (it has to consider – PAP) whether interest rates will go down.

“If interest rates were falling, there would be no justification for extending the credit vacation but if they stay at a high level, in my opinion, it would be justified.”

Last year, parliament passed a law allowing mortgage borrowers to apply for credit vacations for four months in 2022 and another four months in 2023.

The law was introduced to help borrowers cope with the financial burden caused by interest rates that have increased to 6.75 percent, and an inflation rate that hit a 26-year-high in February of 18.4 percent.

On Tuesday, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said the government would decide on whether to extend the credit vacation scheme in two months at the latest, and would take into account interest rate levels.

He also said that income criteria could be imposed.