Poland world’s most pro-American country in US survey

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland is the most pro-US country in the world, with 93 percent of the population speaking positively about America, a Tuesday-published survey by the American Pew Research Center shows.

The second most US-positive country is Israel, followed by South Korea, Nigeria, Japan and Kenya.

The survey authors note that the percentage of positive opinions about the US in Poland and Israel is higher than in the US itself.

The least pro-American country among those surveyed is Hungary, where less than half of the population (44 percent) speaks positively about the US.

The survey was run by the Washington-based Pew Research Center from February 20 to May 22 on 27,285 adult respondents in 23 countries.