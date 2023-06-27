French fighter jet intercepts Polish drug smuggler

A French air force fighter has intercepted a tourist machine piloted by a Polish drug courier, who threw his illegal cargo out of the plane’s cockpit window before landing on a local airfield, the French AFP news agency has reported.

After landing in the locality of Lanas in southeastern France, the man attempted to flee, but was seized by police.

The Pole, who had set out from Freiburg in Germany, drew the French air force’s attention when he flew into a forbidden sector over a nuclear power plant. Upon being approached by a French Rafale fighter, he panicked and threw around 30 kilogrammes of drugs out of his cockpit. Some of the narcotics were later recovered by local police.

AFP said the Pole was well known to French law enforcers.