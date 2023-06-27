Polish Development Fund to support firms investing in Ukraine

Jadwiga Emilewicz told a press conference on Tuesday that one of the forms of support for Polish SMEs participating in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine would be "the creation of a new financial instrument that will support the investment activity of small and medium-sized companies in Ukraine".

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The Polish Development Fund (PFR) is creating a financial instrument to support the investment activities of Polish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine, a deputy minister for funds and regional policy has announced.

She added that the facility would be implemented by the PFR, which has prior experience in creating instruments to support enterprises.

In addition, Emilewicz said, plans were afoot to improve customs clearance at the Polish-Ukrainian border and to build logistics and distribution centres in the southeastern Podkarpackie and Lubelskie provinces catering for firms engaged in Ukraine’s rebuilding.