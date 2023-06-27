PM says he has ‘nothing to hide’ as regards missile found near Bydgoszcz

"Just like I said earlier, let me emphasise once again that I knew nothing about this incident in December," Morawiecki said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that he has “nothing to hide” when it comes to the discovery of a foreign ballistic missile in a forest in April.

The unarmed missile, believed to be Russian, crashed in a forest near the central city of Bydgoszcz at the end of last year but was only discovered a few months later, prompting questions as to why it had taken so long to find it, and just when the government had been informed about it.

In late April, Zbigniew Ziobro the justice minister and prosecutor general, announced that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Quizzed about it by the press on Tuesday, Morawiecki said: “I have not been interrogated, but if there is such a demand from the prosecutor’s office, I will perform my civic duty and testify.

“We have nothing to hide here,” he added.

On May 11, Mariusz Błaszczak, the defence minister, said that the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces, Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski, had failed to inform him about an unidentified object entering Polish airspace.

According to him, the report for December 16, which he received from the Operational Command, stated “there was no violation or entering of the airspace of the Republic of Poland, which, as it later turned out, was untrue.”

On June 1, the newspaper Rzeczpospolita wrote, citing its own findings, that both Morawiecki and Błaszczak were actually informed on December 16 about “an unidentified object of unknown origin” by Gen. Piotrowski.

Commenting on the Rzeczpospolita allegations at the time, Morawiecki accused the paper of lying, and denied he was told in December about the object.

“Just like I said earlier, let me emphasise once again that I knew nothing about this incident in December,” he said.

“I was informed about the incident in late April,” Morawiecki added. “The Rzeczpospolita daily published an absolute lie… Nothing which has been written there is true.”