Police detain two for setting fire to WW2 explosives

Two men have been detained by police on suspicion of detonating a piece of World War Two ordnance by putting it in a pot and setting fire to it.

On Sunday, an explosion rocked a forest near the central city of Radom, prompting locals to call the police.

The detainees, aged 29 and 33 and from the area, were arrested on Tuesday morning.

Katarzyna Kucharska, the spokeswoman for the Mazovian Police said: “One of them was interrogated and confessed. The other, due to his state of intoxication, was imprisoned and will be prosecuted once he sobers up.”

After finding the shell or bomb the two men “put it in a metal pot, poured a flammable substance on it and set it on fire,” she added.

One of them recoded the explosion on his phone, and then went home.

The blast sent “dozens of metal shards” flying, said Kucharska, many of which were found embedded in trees.

According to Art. 171 of the Penal Code, possession and use of an explosive device is punishable by up to eight years in prison.

Piotr Mueller, the government spokesman, referred to the blast on Monday, saying that everything indicated it was caused by a “bomb from World War Two”.