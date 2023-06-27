Polish government adopts draft law hiking child benefit

On Tuesday, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, told a press conference following the cabinet meeting that inflation, which hit over 18 percent in February had failed to make a dent in the programme's financial resources.

Artur Reszko/PAP

The Polish government on Tuesday approved draft legislation on increasing the 500 Plus benefit scheme to PLN 800 (EUR 180) per child per month from January 2024.

The raise in the allowance was announced in late May by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS). But he said at the time that the hike was not feasible before parliamentary elections scheduled for this autumn because it may increase inflation.

“It is not true that inflation has eaten into the funds that parents received under the 500 Plus programme,” he said.

He added that tightening the tax system had allowed the government to hike the benefit to PLN 800.

PiS introduced its landmark Family 500 Plus child benefit programme in April 2019.

All families with children under 18 regardless of the parents’ income have the right to a monthly benefit of PLN 500 (EUR 113) per child.

Boosting the child benefit to PLN 800 is expected to cost Poland’s budget around PLN 24 billion (EUR 5.42 billion).

Marlena Malag, the family and social policy minister, said on Tuesday that around 7 million children would benefit from the 800 Plus programme.