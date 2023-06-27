Old quarry transformed into ‘extraordinary aquatic experience’ with five suspended swimming pools

Found nestled in the city’s Zakrzówek Park in Krakow has now been referred to Little Croatia and the Polish Maldives.

An old quarry near Kraków has been turned into ‘extraordinary aquatic experience’ with five suspended swimming pools.

Found nestled in the city’s Zakrzówek Park in Krakow, the five pools of varying depths have since been referred to Little Croatia and the Polish Maldives.

Established during the 1990s as an artificial reservoir after the old limestone quarry was flooded, Zakrzówek soon became an untamed and unmonitored bathing spot.

In 2019 a comprehensive project was undertaken, amounting to an investment of nearly PLN 60 million which resulted in a sprawling green recreational attraction, situated a mere 3 km from Kraków’s city center.

Encompassing an area of over 50 hectares, Zakrzówek Park offers the newly unveiled swimming pool, walking paths, marked running trails, ping-pong tables, climbing walls, observation points, swings, a barbecue area, and a picnic spot.

The pools are buoyant thanks to air supports attached to the rocks surrounding the water basins.

Wooden platforms, eight meters wide, connect the pools.

However, a maximum of 600 people are permitted on the platforms at any given time.

Opening every day from 10 to 18h until September 3rd, entry to the first of its kind pools is free of charge and lifeguards will be on duty.

Krakow’s mayor Jacek Majchrowski said: “The absolute priority was to ensure the safety of bathing and park users.

“The key challenge is to maintain a balance between the natural character of Zakrzówek and the need to provide infrastructure and accessibility for everyone.”