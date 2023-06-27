Orlen to get over six million tonnes of oil from BP

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Polish fuels group PKN Orlen has signed an agreement with the multinational energy firm BP for the supply over 6 million tonnes of crude oil from the North Sea this year.

Daniel Obajtek, the CEO of PKN Orlen, said on Tuesday that “the contract with BP may potentially be a starting point for further cooperation, also in areas concerning the involvement of both companies in energy transformation.”

Orlen said that the contract “covers the supply of a total of up to 6 million tonnes of high-quality raw material from a reliable source”, which is “about 15 percent of the demand for oil from the entire, integrated Orlen Group.”

The company also said that the contract is part of a drive for “diversification” in raw materials supplies that has been underway for five years.

In a company press release, Obajtek said: “The purchase of raw materials from Norwegian deposits is another example of our effective diversification of oil supplies.

“The expansion of the portfolio with an additional volume from the North Sea guarantees stable supplies to our refineries and, consequently, uninterrupted fuel supplies to all Orlen stations in the region.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland has moved to halt buying Russian oil.

According to PKN Orlen, “currently, 100 percent of crude oil is delivered to Poland from directions other than Russia, including the North Sea, West Africa, the Mediterranean, as well as the Persian and Mexican Gulfs.”