Going underground: Łódź reveals one of its true hidden treasures

The underground water reservoir in Łódź revealed its full, staggering glory after being drained for the first time in years.

An underground water reservoir in Łódź has revealed its full, staggering glory after being drained for the first time in years.

Featuring 100 domes supported by 81 columns, each tank evokes the look of a Neo Gothic crypt with the far-reaching repetition of the design creating a kaleidoscope effect that’s almost dreamlike in its imagery.

Seven metres from top-to-bottom, with water usually reaching a level of 4.2 metres, the 80 metre long holding tanks have long been a source of both civic pride and fascination.

Among the most guarded facilities in the city, it’s only on rare occasions that the tanks are drained and a handful of photographers are granted special one-off access to explore this city’s underground jewel.

Known by some as one of ‘the seven wonders of Łódź’, and by others as ‘the underground cathedral’, the subterranean complex was designed between 1901 and 1909 by the English engineer William Heerlein Lindley.

Credited with the design of Warsaw’s water filtration system, as well as that found in Prague, Lindley – who died in 1917 – would not live to see the execution of his masterpiece.

Suspended due to a combination of budgetary constraints and war, the system was only finally greenlighted by local councillors on September 25th, 1924 – by then, they had little choice.

With the population swelling in excess of 600,000, epidemics raged throughout the crowded slums and tenements of this industrial city.

Whilst other major European cities had already taken concrete steps to curb disease, Łódź was a city entrenched in the dark ages, its air thick with the stench of untreated sewage and stagnant water.

“Drinking water is drawn from wells only a few or several meters deep, and wells are often located near cesspits,” read one gloomy memorandum issued by the council. “Only a small amount of sewage is transported outside the city, while most domestic and factory sewage flows straight down street gutters.”

Apocryphal as it might be, Łódź was said to be the last major European conurbation without a modern water treatment facility.

A breakthrough was reached when authorities voted to realise Lindley’s vision, though it would take several more years before it truly began taking shape.

Constructed 260-metres above sea level – the city’s highest natural point – the first two holding tanks were built between 1935 and 1937, each with a capacity of 15 million litres. The second and final stage, which saw two more tanks added, was implemented between 1949 and 1953.

Over 2,000 people were employed to build these, and despite the gap in time Lindley’s plans were carefully adhered to.

Kept at a constant temperature by a metre of earth on top, these redbrick vaults – located in the area of Stoki – were built on sloping land so that gravity would be used to distribute the water. To prevent household taps from exploding, special pressure reducers were also included to control the flow from the tanks.

That these still exist and function is a paean to Lindley’s engineering genius. Supplied by 19 wells, they retain the capacity to keep the city in water for 24-hours in the event of a cut in the supply.

Yet beyond their practical use, it has been their aesthetics that have made them almost mythical among the city’s residents.

Although usually bolted from the public eye, they briefly returned to the news in 2015 when a descendent of the designer, William V Lindley, visited for their anniversary.

“I’m more into computers,” he joked, “so I’m glad everything is still working as I wouldn’t have been able to fix it.”

Previously, its echoing chambers have been used for a classical concert. More recently, four years ago the chance to hold a wedding in the tanks was auctioned in 2019 as part of the WOŚP annual charity fundraiser.

“It’s a shame they can’t be visited by more people,” says Mayor Hanna Zdanowska, “but we have to remember that to this day they still serve the city.”