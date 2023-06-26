Prigozhin’s mutineers relocated to Belarus, western leaders comment the situation

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that a one-day mutiny by his Wagner force had been intended not to overthrow Russia’s government but to register a protest over what he said was its ineffectual conduct of the war in Ukraine.



In his first public comments since ending the mutiny late on Saturday, Prigozhin repeated his frequent claim that Wagner was the most effective fighting force in Russia “and even the world”, and that it put to shame the units that Moscow had sent into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

He said the way it had been able to seize the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don without bloodshed and send an armed convoy to within 200 km of Moscow, had been a testament to the effectiveness of his fighters.

“We showed a master class, as it should have been on 24 February, 2022. We did not have the goal of overthrowing the existing regime and the legally elected government,” he said in an 11-minute audio message released on the Telegram messaging app.

Prigozhin renewed an allegation, so far unsupported by evidence, that the Russian military had attacked a Wagner camp with missiles and then helicopters, killing about 30 of its men, and said this had been the immediate trigger for what he called a “march of justice”.

In the recording, Prigozhin did not address any of the questions still surrounding the agreement brokered by Alyaksandr Lukashenka that brought the mutiny to an end.

The Kremlin said on Saturday that the deal included dropping a criminal case against Prigozhin and his moving to Belarus.

Nonetheless, Criminal charges against Russian mercenary group Wagner’s owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, for “organizing armed rebellion” have not been withdrawn yet, according to the Moscow Times, citing sources in the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) is reportedly continuing the investigation into the mutiny after Wagner fighters started a march towards Moscow

As reported by the independent portal Meduza, the case has not been closed yet because the prosecutor’s office claims that “not enough time has passed”. On the other hand, the Mediazona portal explains that according to the agreement reached with Prigozhin, Moscow promised to withdraw the charges once the Wagner leader moves to Belarus.

The charges brought against Prigozhin on Friday carry a prison sentence ranging from 12 to 20 years.

In the meantime, construction has already begun on camps in Belarus where soldiers from the Wagner Group are supposed to be located, as reported by an independent Russian portal, Wiorstka.

According to the portal’s information, the first camp for 8,000 people is being built 200 km from the Ukrainian border in Osipovichi, in the Mogilev region. The camp is expected to cover an area of 24,000 square meters. It will be constructed at a very fast pace: “by tomorrow at lunchtime,” said a source for the portal.

A woman from the family of one of the mercenaries told the portal that she learned from a friend that Wagner Group units, which were stationed in Rostov-on-Don, are heading to Belarus.

The events in Russia in recent days confirm the validity of our expectations that the eastern flank of NATO must be significantly strengthened, said Zbigniew Rau, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with TVP Info.

“We assessed the threat to Polish security, and we did so within the highest public authorities in Poland, in constant contact with our NATO allies. We adopted a unified line in terms of alliance responses. We determined that the situation calls for observation of events rather than political speculation,”. Poland reacted to the situation “very professionally,” said Rau

“What we have observed in Russia in the past two days points to one thing: regardless of how we think about Russia, whether we believe it is strong or weak, Russia is a source of political instability, including in the sphere of security in our part of Europe. This only confirms the validity of our expectations of us, the countries on the eastern flank of NATO, that this flank must be significantly strengthened,” added the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Other leaders of western countries expressed their opinions on recent events in Russia as well

Moldova’s prime minister said that the aborted mutiny in Russia had exposed Moscow’s weakness and that what he described as the Kremlin’s interference in his own country is getting less effective over time.

The former Soviet republic wedged between Ukraine and Romania has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in its affairs, particularly over the breakaway region of Transnistria – accusations Russia denies.

“What we have seen in recent days is a clear indication of the weakness of the Russian leadership and the Russian management of the army,” Prime Minister Dorin Recean told Reuters in an interview.

“Russia is much weaker than people perceive it to be,” he added, speaking in Zurich ahead of a meeting of the European Free Trade Association in neighboring Liechtenstein, where he is due to sign a free trade agreement.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that a brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin was part of a struggle within the Russian system, and the United States and its allies were not involved in it.

“We made it clear we were not involved; we had nothing to do with this,” Biden said in his first comments on the uprising by Wagner mercenaries that fizzled over the weekend.

At a White House event, Biden addressed the dramatic power struggle that erupted over the weekend when the mutineers barreled toward Moscow only to stop before reaching the capital.

Biden said he had directed his national security team to update him on the situation “hour by hour” and to prepare for a range of scenarios, which he did not detail.

Russian intelligence services were investigating whether Western spy agencies played a role in the aborted mutiny, the TASS news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday.

The U.S. intelligence community “was aware” that the mutiny orchestrated by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny “was a possibility” and briefed Congress “accordingly” before it began, said a source familiar with the issue who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Biden said he spoke with key allies on a video conference to make sure everyone was on the same page and coordinated in their response.

“They agreed with me that we had to make sure that we gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West and blame this on NATO,” he said.

Biden, who spoke to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelinskyy on Sunday, said he would be speaking to him again later on Monday or Tuesday morning to make sure they were “on the same page”.

He also planned to speak later with the leader of another ally, whose name he did not disclose.

He said he and his team would continue assessing the fallout from the incident.

“It’s still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where this is going,” he added.

He said his message to allies was “it’s important that we stay completely coordinated.”