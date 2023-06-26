Germany fears use of seized Russian assets because of Poland’s reparation claims: FT

Germany is opposed to the European Union’s plans to use frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, citing concerns about the legal and financial consequences that come with such a move, according to a “Financial Times” article published on Monday. One German official has suggested it would set a precedent that could be used by Poland, which is seeking war reparations from Germany.



Berlin cannot ignore Polish calls for war reparations forever: British weekly

In a recent article by Georgia L. Gilholy, published in “The Spectator,” Poland’s demands for war reparations from Germany are discussed, along…

see more

The European Commission is developing a plan that would allow for the collection of billions of euros by requiring financial institutions holding frozen Russian assets to transfer a portion of the generated profits to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Moscow “will have to pay for the damage it has caused in Ukraine,” and Germany is doing “everything it legally can” to locate and freeze the sanctioned assets of Russian entities, said a senior German government official to the newspaper. However, he emphasized that the mechanism of using Russian assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine raises “complex financial and legal questions.”

“This would open a can of worms,” commented another German government official to “FT.” He added that if the EU were to seize the funds of the Russian Central Bank or use the profits from trading these assets, it would set a precedent that could be utilized by other countries, such as Poland, which is seeking reparations from Berlin for losses incurred during World War II.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, after analyzing the EC’s proposal, stated that it is legally unfeasible, according to the British newspaper, citing another German official. Buschmann’s spokesperson declined to comment on the matter to “FT.”

Berlin’s reservations, along with those of several other European capitals, arose after remarks from the European Central Bank, which warned that the EC’s proposal could undermine trust in the euro currency and the European banking system, the newspaper added.

During a meeting last week between representatives of the EC and member states, several diplomats called for caution, arguing that a serious discussion should take place before a formal proposal is made, the newspaper noted, citing its sources.

According to Ukrainian officials, the EU could collect EUR 3 billion annually through such utilization of Russian assets. Another proposal is to use the frozen Russian assets as collateral for loans intended for the reconstruction of Ukraine, as reported by “FT.” The EU has previously withdrawn from the idea of confiscating blocked Russian funds, the newspaper noted.

“The challenge is to try to work out what is legally sound and defensible. It’s more complex than anybody thought at the outset,” said one EU diplomat to the newspaper. The issue of the EU mechanism using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine is expected to be discussed during Monday’s meeting of foreign ministers and at the EU leaders’ summit commencing on Thursday.